Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and Mexican retail and bottling company Femsa, said on Thursday it completed its all-cash purchase of Brazilian Coke bottler Companhia Fluminense de Refrigerantes.
Coke Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, agreed to pay $448 million for the Brazilian bottler in June.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Updates share prices, adds link to graphic)