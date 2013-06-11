MEXICO CITY, June 11 Export-Import Bank of Korea has opened a $20 billion credit line for Mexico aimed at funding infrastructure projects spanning agriculture to the oil sector, the Mexican Agriculture Ministry said.

The credit line was made available on Monday during a government mission to Seoul, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

"The funds ... could serve to finance infrastructure works in different areas, including projects related to agriculture, the environment and transport, as well as to strengthening (state oil monopoly) Pemex," the statement said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is preparing a multi-year infrastructure plan to help speed the flow of exports north to the United States and complement a raft of reforms aimed at boosting economic growth.