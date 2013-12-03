POLL-Canadian dollar to slip as U.S. rate expectations heat up
MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was runner-up to President Enrique Pena Nieto in last year's presidential election, is fine after being admitted to hospital with a heart condition, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Lopez Obrador has been leading protests against Pena Nieto's push to open up the state-controlled oil sector, a central plank of the president's wider economic reform drive.
Cesar Yanez, a spokesman for Lopez Obrador, said the 60-year-old former mayor of Mexico City was "fine."
(Reporting by Simon Gardner; editing by Jackie Frank)
