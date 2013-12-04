(Updates with details of surgery)
MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexican leftist Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador was rushed to hospital for surgery on Tuesday
after suffering a heart attack, which could undermine his
ability to lead protests against President Enrique Pena Nieto's
push to open up the oil sector.
Lopez Obrador, who was runner-up to Pena Nieto in last
year's presidential election, is perceived as one of the biggest
threats to the planned reform to open the state-controlled oil
sector to private investment.
Patricio Ortiz, the cardiologist who attended Lopez Obrador,
told a news conference that he was making "satisfactory
progress" and was conscious. He could not say how long Lopez
Obrador would remain in hospital.
Lopez Obrador underwent an angioplasty procedure, a
technique that involves inserting a plastic tube to widen narrow
or obstructed arteries.
Mexico's peso currency rallied after news of Lopez
Obrador's hospitalization, economists said, pointing to the
possibility that his health problems could weaken protests
against the energy reform.
Giving a televised address on education, Pena Nieto
expressed his concern and wished Lopez Obrador a quick recovery.
A fiery orator and icon of the Mexican left, Lopez Obrador's
closest brush with the presidency came in 2006, when he was
narrowly defeated by conservative Felipe Calderon, and spent
much of the next six years saying he had been robbed of victory.
Lopez Obrador made the same accusation against Pena Nieto
last year and has sought to build a popular front against the
energy reform plan, claiming the president wants to sell off
Mexico's assets by luring foreign capital to the oil industry.
The reform is the central plank of Pena Nieto's economic
reform drive, and is due to be debated in Congress in the next
few days and is expected to pass before Christmas.
Lopez Obrador has sworn he will work to undermine any
contracts between the government and private oil companies.
Since losing to Calderon in 2006, when his protests against
the outcome brought much of the capital to a standstill for
weeks, the silver-haired Lopez Obrador has kept up a hectic
schedule, touring Mexico in a near-permanent campaign.
Days ago, Lopez Obrador vowed to form a human circle around
Congress to protest against the energy reform.
Lopez Obrador's son, Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, told a
news conference that the protest called by his father would go
ahead in his absence and invited demonstrators to assemble at
the Senate on Wednesday morning.
However, recent protests have failed to muster the scale of
support he achieved in 2006 when hundreds of thousands took to
the streets of Mexico City.
