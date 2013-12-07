MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Mexican leftist leader Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador will be released from the hospital on
Saturday after a heart attack sent him into surgery earlier this
week, undermining his ability to lead protests against a
controversial energy reform.
Lopez Obrador, who was runner-up to Enrique Pena Nieto in
last year's presidential election, is perceived as one of the
biggest threats to the planned reform to open the
state-controlled oil sector to private investment.
The reform, originally presented by Pena Nieto in August, is
expected to be unveiled later on Saturday. A top lawmaker told
Reuters the draft bill includes contracts ranging from
profit-sharing and risk-sharing to licenses.
Lopez Obrador, who was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, will
be required to rest for four weeks, according to a press
statement.
