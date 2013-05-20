MEXICO CITY May 20 Mexico's state electricity company CFE announced on Monday the purchase of nine shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery through 2014 from British oil firm BP and Swiss energy trader Trafigura.

The new purchases, aimed at averting fuel shortages as domestic gas demand grows, cover a volume of between 100 and 120 million cubic feet of LNG and deliveries will start next month, CFE said in a statement.

Eight of the cargoes will be supplied by BP and one by Trafigura, with the origin of the LNG spread across Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Brunei, Norway and Qatar.

The 2013 LNG shipments will be divided between CFE and state oil monopoly Pemex, a major domestic consumer of natural gas. Next year's shipments will all go to Pemex.

Mexico will pay a premium of about $1.26 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) above the Asian benchmark price for LNG on some of the deliveries, according to a report from consultancy Argus. Asia currently pays more than $14/mmBtu for LNG, far above the price of U.S. natural gas imports via pipelines.

Earlier this month, CFE purchased 18 LNG cargoes from energy trader Trafigura also set for shipment in 2013 and 2014.

CFE said it has signed 27 total LNG purchase agreements to date, and expects to ink two more in the next few days.

The power utility launched a tender for about 30 LNG cargoes earlier this month as piped imports from the United States lag demand as Mexican domestic output declines.