MEXICO CITY May 2 A leading index of Mexico's
manufacturing sector rose slightly in April, a report on
Wednesday showed, as the barometer points to more growth ahead.
The manufacturing index of the Mexican Institute of Finance
Executives (IMEF) rose 0.2 point in April to 52.3 points. The
March figure was originally reported as 52.2 points.
An index reading above 50 points to growth ahead.
"Although the increase is marginal, the indicator suggests
that exports will continue to grow," IMEF said in its monthly
report, noting that the index has held above a reading of 52
points for six consecutive months.
The Mexican economy is expected to grow about 3.62 percent
this year, according to a central bank poll of analysts, down
from a growth rate of 3.9 percent in 2011.
