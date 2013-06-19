MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico's peso dropped to a seven month low and the country's blue chip stock index fell to its lowest level in almost a year after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out a blueprint for how it could wind down its bond purchase program.

Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed's policy-setting committee sees a likely reduction in the pace of purchases in 2013 if the economic forecast comes in as expected. Purchases could end by the middle of next year.

The peso currency weakened at one point by more than 2.38 percent, falling as low as 13.217 per dollar. Meanwhile Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell by more than 1.5 percent to touch its lowest level since late June 2012.