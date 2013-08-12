GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit for six as dominant dollar holds gains
* Oil tries to regain footing after nasty spill, gold at 5-week low
MEXICO CITY Aug 12 Mexican stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday, shortly after President Enrique Pena Nieto unveiled an energy sector reform that was perceived to be less ambitious than many had hoped.
The IPC traded down 1.28 percent.
* Oil tries to regain footing after nasty spill, gold at 5-week low
BEIJING, March 9 China expressed concern on Thursday over revelations in a trove of data released by Wikileaks purporting to show that the CIA can hack all manner of devices, including those made by Chinese companies.
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $8.5 billion, the latest international oil major to withdraw from the costly projects, which are among the most carbon heavy.