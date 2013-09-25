BRIEF-Meritor names David Parry to its board of directors
* Meritor names David C. Parry to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Mexico's IPC share index extended gains on Wednesday, rising more than 1 percent in afternoon trading.
Traders said that institutional investors such as pension funds were helping to fuel the rise, adjusting their portfolios as the third quarter neared its conclusion.
* Western Asset Mortgage capital corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* IDT Corp qtrly revenue of $367.6 million compared to $382.5 million