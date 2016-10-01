MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Fibra Via, a financial
vehicle of Mexican transport infrastructure operator Pinfra, has
set the price for its first so-called Fibra E investment trust
securities to be launched in Mexico, according to a document
seen by Reuters on Friday.
The price was set between 29 and 32 pesos ($1.50-1.65) per
security.
Fibra E is a new kind of investment trust announced last
year that allows the issuance of securities backed by energy and
infrastructure assets.
The initial offering of the securities is planned for Oct.
13, according to a notice about the offering sent to the Mexican
stock exchange earlier this week.
The total amount of the issuance will be 12.032 billion
pesos ($620 million), the notice said.
The funds raised will be used by a subsidiary of Pinfra
called PACSA, which operates a highway connecting
Mexico City with the neighboring city of Toluca, an important
industrial center and the capital of the state of Mexico.
The firm predicts the issuance will raise about 5 billion
pesos ($257 million).
($ 1 = 19.408 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)