MOVES- Crescent Capital's head of trading Tollinchi leaves firm
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters LPC) - Gil Tollinchi, head of trading at Crescent Capital Group, has left the firm, according to sources.
MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) The Mexican peso firmed sharply on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. stock futures and other emerging market currencies.
The peso MXN=MEX01 firmed 0.68 percent to 12.4185 per dollar, extending gains after breaking past dollar support at 12.45 per dollar. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters LPC) - Gil Tollinchi, head of trading at Crescent Capital Group, has left the firm, according to sources.
* Pretivm launches offering of convertible senior subordinated notes
* Announces 1 for 30 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: