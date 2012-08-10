Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Mexico's peso fell 0.56 percent on Friday to 13.1752 per dollar following the release of weak economic data from China, reviving fears of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------