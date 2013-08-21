BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Mexico's peso weakened 1.48 percent on Wednesday before paring losses as speculation swirled that U.S. Federal Reserve minutes due out later in the day will reinforce expectations of a pullback in economic stimulus policies next month.
The peso fell to 13.1650 per dollar, before strengthening to 13.156 per greenback, on fears of a tapering in the Fed's bond-buying program, which has supported investor appetite for emerging market assets.
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3508, or 74.03 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 29 at C$1.3535 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Spreads vs U.S. yields at or near widest since Jan. 2016 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against the greenback on Thursday as oil prices slumped to levels not seen since an OPEC-led pact to curb prod
March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end a choppy session a tad higher on Thursday ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report.