BRIEF-MPLX LP prices $2.25 billion senior notes offering
* MPLX LP - 2027 senior notes and 2047 senior notes were offered at a price to public of 99.834% and 99.304%, of par, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 31 The Mexican peso firmed sharply on Wednesday, backed by expectations that weak U.S. data could push the Federal Reserve to provide more economic stimulus to the flagging U.S. economy.
The peso MXN=MEX01 firmed 1.08 percent to 12.3699 per dollar, extending gains after breaking past dollar support at 12.40 per dollar level. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Galena Biopharma announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: