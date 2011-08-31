MEXICO CITY Aug 31 The Mexican peso firmed sharply on Wednesday, backed by expectations that weak U.S. data could push the Federal Reserve to provide more economic stimulus to the flagging U.S. economy.

The peso MXN=MEX01 firmed 1.08 percent to 12.3699 per dollar, extending gains after breaking past dollar support at 12.40 per dollar level. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle)