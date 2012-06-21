UPDATE 2-Peru says bid to detain fugitive ex-president stalled in U.S.
* Attorney general's office irked by govt alert on whereabouts
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexican shares declined on Thursday after a series of economic data from the United States, China and Europe added to worries about a global slowdown.
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index dropped 1.02 percent to 38,576 points, capping five straight sessions of gains. Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico led declines, sliding 4.4 percent after it announced on Wednesday that it would cut its expansion plans in Mexico.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Attorney general's office irked by govt alert on whereabouts
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Prince's early music catalog was made available across all streaming services on Sunday, almost a year after his death, and record label Warner Bros. said it planned to release two albums of new music from the pop funk musician in June.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Prince's early music catalog was made available across all streaming services on Sunday, almost a year after his death, and record label Warner Bros. said it planned to release two albums of new music from the pop funk musician in June.