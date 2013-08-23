MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexican private equity firm
Ventura Capital Privado said on Friday it had offered close to
$60 million to acquire Maxcom, as part of the telecoms company's
restructuring process.
Maxcom, which competes in Mexico with Carlos
Slim's phone company America Movil, said a U.S. court
earlier this month authorized the company to go ahead with a
recapitalization plan led by Ventura Capital.
The private equity group has offered up to 763.8 million
pesos ($58.87 million) for Maxcom, according to a filing with
Mexico's stock exchange.
The offer expires on Sept. 26.
Maxcom, which provides business and residential phone
services along with pay TV and other services in major Mexican
cities, said in a statement earlier this month it is hoping to
emerge from Chapter 11 protection by early autumn.
Mexico's government this year approved a sweeping telecom
reform bill that could help smaller phone companies such as
Maxcom expand in a market where America Movil controls about 70
percent of mobile lines and 80 percent of fixed phone lines.