April 7 Armed robbers on Tuesday made off with
7,000 ounces of gold contained in some 900 kilograms of
gold-bearing concentrate from McEwen Mining Inc's El
Gallo 1 mine in Mexico, the Canadian-based miner said.
No employees were seriously injured nor was there any
material damage to facilities at the mine, in the northwestern
state of Sinaloa, McEwen said in a statement.
Although the company has insurance against these types of
incidents, its policy will not be sufficient to cover the entire
expected loss, McEwen said in a statement.
Mexican police are investigating.
At current gold prices of $1,208 an ounce, the stolen
gold would be worth nearly $8.5 million.
McEwen Mining also owns a gold and silver mine in Argentina
and other development assets in the Americas. Its chairman is
well-known mining executive Rob McEwen, who owns 25 percent of
the company's shares.
