MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico's finance minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday it did not make sense to defend a particular level for the country's currency, which has lost more than 11 percent of its value since the start of August.

Meade told local radio that the recent fluctuations in the Mexican peso MXN=MEX01, which weakened to 14 pesos per dollar on Thursday, happened in the context of a liquid and deep market.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Patrick Rucker)