By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican media company
Grupo Imagen, which has just won one of two new national TV
concessions, may look to move into the lucrative telecoms
sector, the chief executive of the family-owned company said on
Thursday.
Grupo Imagen was awarded the free-to-air TV concession on
Wednesday after bidding 1.81 billion pesos ($116.8 million). The
auction was part of a government overhaul of the hidebound phone
and TV markets, which are controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Televisa
.
Grupo Imagen, the media arm of privately held banking,
hotel, construction and hospital company Grupo Empresarial
Angeles (GEA), is run by Olegario Vazquez Aldir, an
up-and-coming Mexican mogul.
In an interview, Vazquez Aldir acknowledged the threat posed
to free-to-air TV by new technologies including Netflix
, and said the company might at some point follow in the
footsteps of Televisa, by looking to move into the more
lucrative telecoms market.
"I don't rule out that in the future, we could strike
alliances with telecoms companies," he said. "We understand
perfectly well the challenges posed by new technologies, and
that the younger generations are consuming content through other
digital platforms."
Vazquez Aldir said he had not spoken with Slim or any other
telecom companies. Slim's America Movil is trying to offload
assets to comply with new regulation resulting from the
government's telecom reform, which was finalized last year.
Grupo Imagen expects to invest 10 billion pesos in the new
network over the next 36 months, Vazquez Aldir said. It aims to
be broadcasting in Mexico's main cities by January 2016 and to
have the rest of the country covered within three years.
The money would mainly be spent on buying or renting land to
install broadcast infrastructure, he said, adding that the
company hoped to sell its content eventually in the United
States, to capitalize on the growing Latino market there.
The 42-year-old Vazquez Aldir, who owns Mexican soccer club
Queretaro, said the company might also look at an initial public
offering of any one of its four units, but ruled out any
imminent listing. He said the company at present does not need
fresh funds to keep growing.
(Editing by Simon Gardner and Matthew Lewis)