UPDATE 2-Home Depot profit beats estimates, sets $15 bln buyback
* Expects 2017 same-store sales growth of 4.6 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Megacable clarifies company in question is Time Warner Cable, not Time Warner Inc) Mexico's Megacable has held talks with Time Warner Cable regarding a possible phone venture aimed at the Hispanic market in the United States, Megacable CEO Enrique Yamuni told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
* Expects 2017 same-store sales growth of 4.6 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
* BioTime - Deconsolidation of Oncocyte's financial's from co's consolidated financial statements; co to report pro forma non-cash gain of about $56 million
* Loxo Oncology announces completion of clinical trial enrollment for larotrectinib nda primary efficacy analysis