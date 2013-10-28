Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican cable operator Megacable Holdings said on Monday that third-quarter profit rose 22.7 percent from the year-earlier quarter, as the company signed up more new subscribers.
The Guadalajara-based firm, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, reported a profit of 565.6 million pesos ($43 million), up from 460.9 million pesos in the third quarter of 2012.
Quarterly revenue climbed 9.6 percent to 2.47 billion pesos from 2.26 billion pesos a year earlier.
Megacable said it signed 124,000 new subscribers over the quarter, up 6 percent on the number from the same period last year.
Megacable shares closed flat at 42.68 pesos before the results were announced.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.