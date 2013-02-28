* Plastic pipe maker posts net loss of 79.3 mln pesos
* Rising costs outweigh 38 percent jump in revenue
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican plastic pipe and
chemical maker Mexichem slid into the red in the
fourth quarter, as a jump in costs outweighed gains in revenue.
Mexichem booked a net loss of 79.3 million pesos ($6.1
million) in the October-December period, down from a 103 million
peso net profit in the same period a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent to 14.4 billion pesos but
the cost of sales rose 44 percent to 9.9 billion pesos while
general costs rose 72 percent to 4 billion pesos.
Prior to the release of the results, Mexichem shares fell
0.2 percent to 64.88 pesos on Wednesday. The stock has slumped
from near a record high in early February after it reported
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter preliminary revenue.