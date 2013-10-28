MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican chemicals maker Mexichem SAB de CV on Monday reported it swung to a loss in its third-quarter hurt by restructuring charges and a dip in revenue and core profit due to lower prices for its cooling gases.

The company recorded a charge of 2.09 billion pesos as it restructured some operations in its fluorine business. That led to a quarterly loss of 618.4 million pesos ($47 million), compared to a profit of 1.291 billion pesos ($98.16 million) in the year-earlier period.

Mexichem said core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), fell 9 percent to 3.151 billion pesos from 3.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue fell 2 percent to 17.09 billion pesos ($1.3 billion) on lower prices and sales volumes.

That was slightly better than the company's forecast earlier this month, which called for a 24 percent dip in EBITDA and a 4 percent drop in revenue.

Mexichem shares closed up 1.32 percent at 55.07 pesos before it reported its results.