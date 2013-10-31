MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Chemicals maker Mexichem on Thursday announced a joint venture with U.S. Occidental Chemical Corp, known as Oxychem, to build a $1.5 billion ethylene plant in the United States.

The plant, which will be built in Ingleside, Texas, should start operating in 2017, Mexichem executives said at a press conference.

Mexichem first announced it was considering building a Texas-based facility with Oxychem last year.

Mexichem earlier this week reported a third-quarter loss, hurt by restructuring charges and lower prices for its cooling gases.