BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexico's Mexichem said on Tuesday it sees its second quarter sales at 17.84 billion pesos, up 45 percent versus the same period a year ago. (Reporting By David Alire Garcia)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.