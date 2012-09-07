BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive raises quarterly cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Friday it has launched an offer to buy back $350 million worth of senior notes due 2019, part of a recently announced plan to help the company continue with its expansion drive.
Mexichem's tender, which offers $1,245 for every $1,000 principal amount of notes, will expire Sept. 13 but could be extended, the company said in a press release.
Last month, Mexichem said it planned to raise about $2 billion to refinance existing debt and other working capital needs.
Mexichem shares inched up 0.16 percent to 61.10 pesos Friday morning.
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Customer trading volume of $253 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016
* Qtrly operating revenue $341.5 million versus $380.6 million