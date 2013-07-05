MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexican plastic pipe and
chemical maker Mexichem said on Friday it expects
to report that its second-quarter sales dropped 4 percent to
16.9 billion pesos ($1.36 billion).
Presenting its preliminary results, the company said in a
filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it expects to report
quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of 3.25 billion pesos, down 18 percent
from the same period last year.
Mexichem said the weaker results were due to lower
refrigerated gas prices, infrastructure project delays across
the company's core Latin American markets and Europe's shaky
macroeconomic performance.
The company did not say when it would report full
second-quarter results.