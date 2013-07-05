MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexican plastic pipe and
chemical maker Mexichem said on Friday it expects
to report second-quarter sales dropped 4 percent to 16.9 billion
pesos ($1.36 billion).
Presenting its preliminary results, the company said in a
filing with the Mexican stock exchange that it expects to report
quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of 3.25 billion pesos, down 18 percent
from a year earlier.
The company's shares were down 5 percent in late-morning
trading following the warning.
Mexichem said the weaker results were due to lower
refrigerated gas prices, infrastructure project delays across
the company's core Latin American markets, and Europe's shaky
macroeconomic performance.
The company did not say when it would report full
second-quarter results.
Shares of the industrial conglomerate fell 5.06 percent to
55.00 pesos at 11:24 a.m. local time.