MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Finland's Nokia
said on Monday the liabilities of its former unit Nokia Mexico
S.A. de C.V. were now held by Microsoft, responding to
a Mexican court ruling that Nokia Mexico would have to pay
damages for faulty equipment.
"Microsoft acquired Nokia Mexico S.A. de C.V. as part of its
acquisition of the former Nokia Devices & Services business,
including any liabilities to customers," a Nokia spokesman said,
explaining that Nokia was not liable in the Mexico case.
A Mexican government agency said on Sunday a Mexico City
court had ruled Nokia Mexico must pay damages to customers who
had purchased defective mobile phones from Nokia Mexico since
2010.
Nokia's sale of its mobile business to Microsoft was
completed this year.
Mexican consumer protection agency Profeco said the court
ruled Nokia Mexico must either replace defective devices and/or
reimburse their cost, plus pay compensation equivalent to at
least 20 percent of the damages resulting from malfunctioning.
Microsoft could not immediately be reached for comment.
