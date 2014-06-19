BRIEF-Marathon Nextgen Realty approves 1.50 bln rupees share buyback
* Says approved buy-back up to 5.4 million equity shares for an aggregate amounting inr 1.50 billion Source text: http://bit.ly/2mWNVyv Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico's stock exchange will be connected to bourses in Chile, Colombia and Peru by the end of 2014 through the Latin American Integrated Market (MILA), a statement from the exchange said on Thursday.
MILA, whose members' total market capitalization currently stands at around $400 billion, was formed in 2011 to boost market liquidity within the Pacific Alliance trade bloc.
The announcement came as a Pacific Alliance summit kicked off in the western Mexican coastal state of Nayarit.
The Pacific Alliance, created in 2012, is an economic bloc that includes MILA's members and represents about 35 percent of Latin America's gross domestic product. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
BRUSSELS, March 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini apologised to welfare beneficiaries over a fiasco that put their monthly payments at risk, local media reported on Friday.