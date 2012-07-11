MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican juice company Jugos del Valle, partly-owned by The Coca-Cola Co, on Wednesday said it will buy local dairy-products company Santa Clara.

Santa Clara produces, sells and distributes milk, yogurt and ice cream and it also runs a chain of 167 dairy-product stores, according to a statement from Coca Cola Mexico.

Coca-Cola Mexico did not give details on how much it will pay or when.

Jugos del Valle last week sought approval from Mexico's Federal Competition Commission for the deal.

Coca-Cola owns 50 percent of the juice company and the rest is held by eight bottlers including Coke Femsa and Arca Continental, Mexico's two largest Coke bottlers. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Bernard Orr)