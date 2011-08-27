(Updates with fourth body recovered)
MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Four miners were killed
when a coal mine collapsed in the northern Mexican state of
Coahuila on Friday, a senior government official said.
Labor Minister Javier Lozano said in a Twitter message the
fourth body was recovered late on Friday and an extraordinary
inspection of the mine was underway.
About 132 miners were working in the Esmeralda mine run by
Minera del Norte, an affiliate of steelmaker Altos Hornos de
Mexico (AHMSA.MX), when the accident happened.
"I believe in all honesty that they are presumably dead,"
Lozano told a Mexican radio station shortly before rescuers
began pulling bodies from the mine.
In May, 14 workers were killed in an explosion at another
coal mine in the northern Mexican state. [ID:nN08150303]
Lozano said officials will investigate to ensure there were
no violations at the large-scale mine in San Juan de Sabinas,
about 78 miles (127 km) south of the U.S. border.
Altos, among the biggest steelmakers in Mexico, said it
sent 66 rescue workers to the collapsed mine.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga, additional reporting by Elinor
Comlay; Editing by Paul Simao)