By Gabriel Stargardter
| MEXICO CITY, July 25
MEXICO CITY, July 25 An explosion on Wednesday
in a coal mine in northern Mexico trapped five miners, officials
said.
The explosion occurred at around 9 a.m. local time in
Muzquiz, in the coal-mining state of Coahuila, said civil
protection representative Juan Antonio Ibarra.
"We have no information as to whether they are alive or
injured," Ibarra said.
Emergency services are now attempting to free the trapped
miners, he added.
Ibarra said a pocket of gas likely caused the explosion that
occurred between 60 and 70 meters (195-228 feet) underground.
The coal mine is privately operated by a man called Federico
Quintanilla, Ibarra said.
Coal mines in Coahuila are famously unsafe. A 2006 methane
explosion in a Piedras Negras mine killed 65 miners.
(Reporting By Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Todd Eastham)