MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexican copper production rose 7.2 percent in September compared with the same month last year, data from the country's national statistics institute INEGI showed on Friday. Silver production totaled 367,374 kilograms in September, up 6.6 percent compared with a year before, INEGI said. A breakdown of metals production follows: Product Sept 2013 Pct Chge vs year ago Gold 7,817 kgs +2.7 Silver 367,374 kgs +6.6 Lead 18,111 tonnes +2.4 Copper 34,950 tonnes +7.2 Zinc 38,999 tonnes -6.0