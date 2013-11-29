BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 mln
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexican copper production rose 7.2 percent in September compared with the same month last year, data from the country's national statistics institute INEGI showed on Friday. Silver production totaled 367,374 kilograms in September, up 6.6 percent compared with a year before, INEGI said. A breakdown of metals production follows: Product Sept 2013 Pct Chge vs year ago Gold 7,817 kgs +2.7 Silver 367,374 kgs +6.6 Lead 18,111 tonnes +2.4 Copper 34,950 tonnes +7.2 Zinc 38,999 tonnes -6.0
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 28 Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties , people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.