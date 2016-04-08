UPDATE 1-India's BSE exchange soars in market debut after $185 mln IPO
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments
MEXICO CITY, April 8 Mexico expects gold and silver production this year to drop while copper output will be flat as low prices continue to weigh on the sector, the government's top mining official said in an interview.
Mario Cantu, the economy ministry's general mining coordinator, said gold output this year is estimated to reach about 120,000 kilograms, or down nearly 4 percent compared to production of 124,581 kg in 2015.
Silver production is expected to fall in 2016 by more than 6 percent compared to last year, to reach 5,245 tonnes.
Meanwhile, copper output is seen flat this year at about 540,000 tonnes, compared to production of 540,468 tonnes in 2015. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Finance minister to meet soon with other agencies (Adds comment from finance minister, Lepanto Mining)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China stocks eased on Friday morning, with investors unnerved after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates on the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holiday.