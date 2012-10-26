MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles < PENOLES.MX> o n Friday reported a 58.4 percent drop in third-quarter profits, du e to a fall in metal prices and a rise in costs due to investments.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, said profit in the third quarter was 1.67 billion pesos ($128.25 million) versus 4.01 billion pesos in the same period in 2011.