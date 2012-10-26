UPDATE 1-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles < PENOLES.MX> o n Friday reported a 58.4 percent drop in third-quarter profits, du e to a fall in metal prices and a rise in costs due to investments.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, said profit in the third quarter was 1.67 billion pesos ($128.25 million) versus 4.01 billion pesos in the same period in 2011.
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.