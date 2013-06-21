By Krista Hughes

MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's central bankers prepared for further shocks to the peso as the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to unwind its support for the economy, minutes of their June meeting showed on Friday.

The peso has fallen about 4 percent since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday policymakers might tone down their $85 billion a month bond purchases later this year if the U.S. economy performs as expected, accelerating a downward trend that began in May.

Central bankers said expectations for Fed action were clearly behind the currency weakness and a rise in bond yields , which have risen more than 1.5 percentage points in the last two months to a one-year high.

"Some board members argued that there is a possibility that the uncertainty around the start of the process of normalization in monetary policy in the United States will cause episodes of volatility in Mexican financial markets, particularly in the exchange rate," the minutes said.

But they stopped short of specifically naming the weak peso as a risk to inflation, which has overshot the central bank's 4 percent ceiling for the last three months.

Policymakers, who were unanimous in leaving interest rates on hold at 4 percent amid slowing growth in Latin America's #2 economy, disagreed over the outlook for prices.

The minutes showed the central bank's forecast for inflation to turn down from June was only a majority view.

"Some members of the board considered that the balance of risks to inflation is neutral...while others argued that the said balance has deteriorated in the short term as well as the medium and long term," the minutes said.

Financial markets have priced out the chance of another rate cut this year following a surprise reduction in the benchmark rate in March, due partly to the prospect of the Fed taking its foot off the accelerator.

All central bankers saw risks to growth on the downside and most agreed that this helped to offset inflation risks from factors such as high fresh food prices and rises in public transport costs, the minutes showed.

Mexico is closely linked to the United States and growth has slowed in the first part of this year, although officials expect a recovery in the second half of 2013.