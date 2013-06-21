By Krista Hughes
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's central bankers
prepared for further shocks to the peso as the U.S. Federal
Reserve starts to unwind its support for the economy, minutes of
their June meeting showed on Friday.
The peso has fallen about 4 percent since
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday policymakers might
tone down their $85 billion a month bond purchases later this
year if the U.S. economy performs as expected, accelerating a
downward trend that began in May.
Central bankers said expectations for Fed action were
clearly behind the currency weakness and a rise in bond yields
, which have risen more than 1.5 percentage points in
the last two months to a one-year high.
"Some board members argued that there is a possibility that
the uncertainty around the start of the process of normalization
in monetary policy in the United States will cause episodes of
volatility in Mexican financial markets, particularly in the
exchange rate," the minutes said.
But they stopped short of specifically naming the weak peso
as a risk to inflation, which has overshot the central bank's 4
percent ceiling for the last three months.
Policymakers, who were unanimous in leaving interest rates
on hold at 4 percent amid slowing growth in Latin America's #2
economy, disagreed over the outlook for prices.
The minutes showed the central bank's forecast for inflation
to turn down from June was only a majority view.
"Some members of the board considered that the balance of
risks to inflation is neutral...while others argued that the
said balance has deteriorated in the short term as well as the
medium and long term," the minutes said.
Financial markets have priced out the chance of another rate
cut this year following a surprise reduction in the benchmark
rate in March, due partly to the prospect of the Fed taking its
foot off the accelerator.
All central bankers saw risks to growth on the downside and
most agreed that this helped to offset inflation risks from
factors such as high fresh food prices and rises in public
transport costs, the minutes showed.
Mexico is closely linked to the United States and growth has
slowed in the first part of this year, although officials expect
a recovery in the second half of 2013.