MEXICO CITY, March 27 A new advertisement that targets "monopolies" by Mexican leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes aim at Carlos Slim's phone company Telmex and retailer Walmart.

All the main candidates for the July 1 presidential elections have pledged to bolster competition in Mexico, where roughly half the population lives in poverty but much of industry is in the hands of a just a few families.

However, Lopez Obrador's online advertisement is the first to target specific companies in this context.

"Fight the abuse of monopolies in prices," says a voice in the clip as a Telmex phone bill is show on screen.

As the video continues, the voice says Lopez Obrador will also fight "unfair trade practices from other countries" as images of the Walmart logo and Walmart stores appear on screen.

Lopez Obrador, who lost narrowly to conservative President Felipe Calderon in 2006, is running third in the race, which will officially get underway on Friday.

Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex, is the Mexican unit of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Mexico's biggest retailer, it had 2,101 stores in the country as of 2011.

Neither Telmex, which controls about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed line market, or Walmex had any immediate comment. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)