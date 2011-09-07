* Mexico's credit rating can withstand downturn-Moody's

* No upgrade until structural reforms to boost growth

* Mexico aims to return to budget balance in 2012

By Patrick Rucker and Luis Rojas

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico's credit rating can withstand an economic downturn but the country will not earn an uptick without deep structural reforms to stoke growth, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.

Mexico has for years shown that it can keep a lid on deficits and spending, but growth lagging its emerging market peers is keeping it from a higher credit ranking, said Mauro Leos, Moody's regional credit officer for Latin America.

Speaking a day before Mexico's 2012 budget is due to be presented to Congress, he said the country's public finances were sound. [ID:nN1E77G1N3]

"The issues around Mexico's rating are not really fiscal," Leos said in an interview with Reuters. "The issue, more than anything here, is growth."

Fitch and Standard & Poor's slapped Mexico with a credit downgrade in late 2009 while Moody's held steady and the country retains the prized investment-grade level won 10 years ago with all three agencies, marking its debt as safe for risk-shy investors.

Mexico is in a stronger fiscal position than it was even a few years ago and the country proved that it can withstand a punishing downturn when it limped through a 6.5 percent economic contraction in 2009, Leos said, but it has not been able to muster fast, steady growth.

President Felipe Calderon's administration aims to return Latin America's second-biggest economy to budget balance next year after deficits forced by the recession. The 2011 deficit is planned at 0.5 percent of GDP.

Leos said Mexico had a growth profile closer to the world's developed economies than to regional rival Brazil, which clocked a 7.5 percent expansion last year when Mexico expanded 5.4 percent.

"If you compare average annual growth in Mexico during the last 15, 20 years to the United States it is about the same," he said.

Weak economic data from the United States has caused some analysts to dial back their expectations for growth south of the border, with a central bank poll early this month pointing to 2011 growth of 3.81 percent. [ID:nN1E7800J1]

But Leos said neither a global economic downturn nor the government's bloody crackdown on drug traffickers were likely to knock Mexico off track, although Fitch warned earlier this year that Mexico's drug war seemed to be crimping growth and investment. [ID:nN12237499].

Mexico's moves to stabilize oil output and control its finances had helped strengthen its reputation as a steady credit risk, but the country could see stronger economic growth if it modernized the state oil industry, eased labor rules and implemented other reforms to boost growth.