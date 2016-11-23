MEXICO CITY Nov 22 A renegotiation of the NAFTA free trade deal would hit the Mexican economy through uncertainty and suspended investments, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) favors Mexico at the expense of U.S. workers and has vowed to try to rewrite the deal.

"What we know today is that he wants to modernize NAFTA," Carstens told local radio. "It has an effect from the point of view that it creates uncertainty and some investment projects could be postponed," he said, when asked about a renegotiation. (Reporting by Christine Murray, Adriana Barrera and Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Sandra Maler)