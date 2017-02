MEXICO CITY, March 26 Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co expects its total exports from Mexico to rise 2.2 pct to 420,000 units in 2012, the company's chief in Mexico said on Monday.

The company added it expected auto exports to Brazil from Mexico to fall "significantly" after the Mexican government this month agreed to a curb on its auto exports to Brazil. (Reporting By Luis Rojas Mena)