MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Mexico is studying the
possibility of adding two new reactors to the country's only
nuclear power plant and could decide next year whether to seek
permits to build them, a top energy ministry official said.
Cesar Hernandez, deputy energy minister for electricity,
told Reuters that studies under review by officials show "the
potential to add a pair of reactors" to Mexico's Laguna Verde
nuclear power plant in eastern Veracruz state.
"It is a decision that is being considered," he told Reuters
late on Wednesday. "Our planning shows it is efficient for the
country."
