MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico's Senate on
Thursday agreed to set up a special commission to investigate
Oceanografia, the oil-services company at the center of an
alleged fraud that forced Citigroup Inc to trim its 2013
profit.
Details about the commission's start date and who may be
called for questions have not been confirmed, a senate spokesman
said.
Citigroup said last month it uncovered $400 million in bogus
loans to Oceanografia at its Mexican subsidiary, Banamex.
Oceanografia Chief Executive Amado Yanez was held
for questioning on Saturday by the attorney general's
office.
The company, whose main customer was Mexico's state-run oil
company, Pemex, was seized by the government last
month, after Citi uncovered the alleged fraud.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Matthew Lewis)