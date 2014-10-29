MEXICO CITY Oct 28 A Mexican court on Tuesday
ruled the chief executive of oil services company Oceanografia
, which is at the center of a fraud scandal that cost
Citigroup Inc millions of dollars, must stay in jail while
his case proceeds.
The court ruled that Amado Yanez, who was detained last
week, should remain in custody due to his "probable criminal
responsibility" for supplying false information to a bank to
obtain credit, according to a statement from judicial
authorities.
Citigroup says it lost more than $500 million after its
Mexican unit Banamex made loans to Oceanografia backed by bogus
work orders from state-run oil giant Pemex.
Oceanografia, which is now in bankruptcy proceedings, was a
top oil services provider to Pemex over the past decade, winning
billions of dollars in contracts.
