PANAMA CITY, April 1 Mexico's bank regulator is considering tightening up lending rules to avoid a repeat of the sort of fraud scandal enveloping Citigroup's local unit Banamex, which had to write down millions of dollars, the watchdog's head said on Tuesday.

Citigroup said in February it uncovered $400 million in bogus loans to oil services firm Oceanografia at Banamex, and Mexico's Senate has set up a commission to investigate.

"We are reviewing whether it is necessary to have more specific regulation for these cases," Jaime Gonzalez, president of the Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV), told Reuters during a visit to Panama.

"Banks need to pay more attention to operational risk and not just financial risk," he added.

The regulator is weighing whether to beef up requirements for banks to thoroughly vet companies it is lending to, as well as ensuring the quality of loan collateral.

Gonzalez said he expected the CNBV to wrap up a probe into the Oceanografia case in the coming weeks.

Oceanografia was a top service provider to state-run oil giant Pemex over the past decade, winning billions of dollars in contracts as a supplier of engineering and maintenance services on offshore oil platforms and pipelines.

Mexico's government has taken control of Oceanografia and begun a criminal investigation. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Securities and Exchange Commission are also investigating the transactions, people familiar with the probes have said. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper in Mexico City; Editing by Simon Gardner and Chris Gallagher)