MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexican retailer Grupo
Gigante on Tuesday said it purchased the 50 percent
stake of the Mexican unit of U.S. office-supply store chain
Office Depot Inc it did not already own in a deal worth 8.78
billion pesos ($691 million).
Grupo Gigante said in a statement to the local stock
exchange that its acquisition of the stake in Office Depot de
Mexico must be approved by Mexican regulators and a
shareholders' assembly. The company said the assembly would be
convened in the next few days.
In a separate statement, Office Depot says it expects Grupo
Gigante's shareholder approval within 30 days.
Office Depot Inc said its net after-tax proceeds are
estimated at $550 million. The company said the proceeds will be
used to redeem half of its convertible preferred shares held by
BC Partners Inc. and its affiliates following shareholder
approval of a planned merger with rival OfficeMax.
Office Depot said it also expects to use a portion of the
proceeds to redeem $150 million of maturing 6.25 percent bonds
due in August 2013.
Grupo Gigante, which also operates supermarkets and
restaurants, has more than 248 stores throughout Mexico and
Central America and over $1.1 billion in annual sales.