MEXICO CITY, June 4 OHL Mexico, the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL, said on Tuesday it will sell new shares worth approximately a 13.9 percent stake in the company.

OHL Mexico said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that the funds its expects to raise will be used to boost cash flow, finance investments, pay down debts and implement new projects.

The company announced the share sale plan in a filing in late May.

OHL Mexico shares have been boosted by optimism that the country's new government will ramp up infrastructure spending. OHL Mexico issued shares in Mexico in late 2010.