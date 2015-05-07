MEXICO CITY May 7 The Mexican unit of Spanish
builder OHL said on Thursday it saw no risk that it would lose a
public works contract over the release of secret recordings that
sent its share price plunging.
Shares in the builder have fallen nearly 20 percentage
points in two days in the wake of the leaked recordings, which
appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the
government but which the company dismissed as a montage.
OHL has described the recordings as "espionage" and said in
a statement the voices had been edited, taking comments out of
context and distorting what they were saying.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez)