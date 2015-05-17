MEXICO CITY May 17 A Mexican state-level
government official embroiled in a corruption scandal with the
Mexico unit of Spanish builder OHL resigned on Sunday,
local media reported.
Apolinar Mena, who was the Transport and Communications
Minister for the State of Mexico, resigned and was fined 189,000
pesos ($12,603), media reported, more than a week after the
release of recordings, in which OHL Mexico
executives are heard offering him a free hotel stay.
Mena has said that he did not accept the offer and paid for
his own stay.
In the other recordings, OHL Mexico executives are heard
discussing overcharging the government of the State of Mexico
for public works. The company said that the recordings are of
some of their employees, but that the audio had been
manipulated.
Representatives for the State of Mexico government could not
immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 14.9965 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Christine Murray; Editing by
Andrew Hay)